LIVE news: Dense fog envelops north India; flight, train ops affected
BS Web Team New Delhi
Dense fog covered several parts of North India, impacting visibility and daily activities. The reduced visibility caused disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where runway visibility was reported between 200 to 500 metres early Friday morning. According to past 24 hours data of the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are forecasted to be 17 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Two people were killed and 18 injured when a small plane crashed through the rooftop of a commercial building in Southern California on Thursday, police said. Police got a report at 2.09 pm on Thursday about the crash in the Orange County city of Fullerton, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson. Firefighters and police arrived on scene and battled a blaze that broke out, and evacuated surrounding businesses, Wells said. On Friday, north Indian states continued to face harsh winter conditions. Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, the temperature is recorded at 8 degrees Celsius at 3.30 am. The local administrations have set up temporary shelter homes for the homeless people. UP's Aligarh people were seen taking refuge in one of these shelters. In Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar, the temperature was recorded at -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.
9:26 AM
Maharashtra govt to scrutinise ‘Ladki Bahin' beneficiaries based on complaints
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare stated that the state government has decided to act on complaints about bogus beneficiaries of the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana', and sought information from the Income Tax Department and Transport Department for their verification.
9:05 AM
New Orleans attacker had remote Improvised Explosives Detonator in truck: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the New Orleans attacker had a remote detonator in his vehicle to set off Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that he planted in the ice coolers in the French Quarter before ramming his car into the crown on Bourbon street.
First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:11 AM IST