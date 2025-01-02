Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday

Prayer meet for late former PM Manmohan Singh to be held on Friday

Before the prayer meet, the family of the former PM would also hold a 'bhog' of the 'Akhand Path' kept in the memory of Singh at their 3, Motilal Nehru Marg residence

Manmohan Singh

Former two-term Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders from across the political spectrum will pay their tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at a prayer meeting on Friday.

The 'Shabadv Kirtan and Antim Ardas' of Dr Singh would be held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib at 3 pm.

Before the prayer meet, the family of the former PM would also hold a 'bhog' of the 'Akhand Path' kept in the memory of Singh at their 3, Motilal Nehru Marg residence.

Singh, who steered the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, was considered the architect of India's economic reforms in the 1990s.

He died at AIIMS Delhi December 26. He was 92.  Noteworthy, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours on Saturday (December 28) at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi.

 
The government declared a state funeral for Singh, who passed away on December 26 after battling age-related ailments. As a mark of respect, a seven-day period of state mourning was announced, during which the national flag will be flown at half-mast.
 
Singh’s mortal remains were taken from his residence to the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road at 8 am on Saturday. The public was allowed to pay their last respects there. Following this, a funeral procession was conducted at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 9:30 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

giriraj singh

Giriraj Singh aims to raise jute bag prices to Rs 2 lakh per tonne

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

AP cabinet approves Rs 2,723 cr for Amaravati works, other investments

PremiumBollywood, South Indian language cinemas, women

South Indian film industry lags in women leadership roles, shows data

jobs, resume, employment

White-collar hiring up 9% in Dec, driven by high-skill roles: Report

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Pig butchering scam targeting jobless youth, housewives, says MHA report

Topics : Manmohan Singh Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Priyanka Gandhi Congress BJP Sonia Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon