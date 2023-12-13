Sensex (0.05%)
Puri introduces bill to extend immunity to unauthorised structures in Delhi

Puri introduced the the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023, which extends the protection given to unauthorised buildings till 2026

Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)



Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to extend protection against punitive action to unauthorised developments in Delhi for three years beyond the December 31 deadline.
The Bill seeks to provide protection to certain forms of unauthorised developments in Delhi from punitive action where adequate measures are yet to be taken.
Puri introduced the the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023, which extends the protection given to unauthorised buildings till 2026.
"The Development Control Norms for these unauthorised colonies have been notified on the 8th March, 2022. The Master Plan for Delhi with the perspective year 2041 is under finalisation wherein the measures for unauthorised developments like 'Jhuggi-Jhopri', clusters, unauthorised colonies, etc, are being included.
"The process of dealing with these unauthorised developments will take more time. Therefore, there is a need for continuing the protection from punitive action granted to certain forms of unauthorised developments in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," the minister said.

