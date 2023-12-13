Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Net borrowing ceiling: Kerala moves SC alleging interference by Centre

Article 131 of the Constitution deals with original jurisdiction of the apex court in any dispute between the Centre and states

Supreme Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala government has approached the Supreme Court accusing the Centre of interfering in exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on net borrowing.
In an original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution, the Kerala government has said the Constitution bestows fiscal autonomy upon states to regulate their finances under various articles, and the borrowing limits or the extent of such borrowings are regulated by a state legislation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Article 131 of the Constitution deals with original jurisdiction of the apex court in any dispute between the Centre and states.
The suit referred to the letters dated March 27 and August 11, 2023 issued by the Centre, through the Ministry of Finance (Public Finance-State Division), Department of Expenditure, and the amendments made to section 4 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003.
It alleged that the Centre "seeks to interfere with the finances of the state by (i) imposing a net borrowing ceiling on the plaintiff state in the manner deemed fit by the defendant Union, which limits borrowings from all sources including open market borrowings".
It also gave the figure of dues as on October 31 this year which had accumulated over the years because of the financial constraints stemming from the ceiling imposed by the Centre on borrowing.
"The plaintiff state submits that the said amount of Rs 26,226 crores is imminently and urgently required in order for the plaintiff state to avert the impending grave financial crisis that has been caused by the impugned orders," the suit, filed through advocate C K Sasi, said.
It said the suit "squarely raises a dispute as to the right, power and authority of the defendant Union (of India) to interfere with the exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers of the plaintiff state to regulate its own finances under several provisions of the Constitution". The suit claimed the Centre's actions "fall foul of, and violate the federal structure of the Constitution".

Also Read

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

Decoded: What is the government borrowing programme and calendar?

Lok Sabha security row: Expel BJP MP Pratap Simha, demands TMC. Here's why

No shortage of anti-TB drugs in country, six months stock available: Govt

Increased capacity at terminals, preparations in place for fog season: DIAL

2,000 children adopted by Indians, 224 by foreigners so far this year: Govt

SC says unstamped agreements enforceable, overrules its April judgment

It said the borrowing limits or the extent of such borrowings are regulated by the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003 as amended from time to time.
"The primary objective of the state legislation is to bring about fiscal consolidation, which involves reducing fiscal deficits and controlling public debt to maintain macroeconomic stability and sustainable economic growth," it said.
The suit said the ability to determine the borrowing of the state in order to balance the budget and make up for the fiscal deficit is exclusively within the domain of the states.
"If the state is not able to borrow to the extent required based on the budget of the state, the state would not be able to complete its state plans for the particular financial year," it said.
The suit said it is essential for the progress, prosperity and development of the state and the people there that the state is able to exercise its constitutional rights and its borrowings are not impeded in any manner.
"The defendant through the impugned amendments has encroached into the legislative domain of the plaintiff state as 'Public Debt of the State' is an item exclusively in the State List in the Seventh Schedule under Article 246 of the Constitution," the suit said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Supreme Court State borrowing

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon