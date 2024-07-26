'Pyramids of Assam' Moidams included in UNESCO's World Heritage List

The burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam is called Moidams. ( Source: Twitter/UN in India)

The burial system of the Ahom dynasty in Assam is called Moidams. A moidam is a mound of earth raised over the graves of Ahom royalty and aristocracy. This dynasty ruled Assam between the 13th and the 19th centuries.

Unlike Hindus, who cremate their dead, burial was the predominant funerary method of the Ahoms. Interestingly, the height of a moidam is typically indicative of the power and stature of the person buried inside.

Due to the similarity of the Ahom burial with that of the ancient Egyptians, Moidams are often referred to as the ‘Pyramids of Assam’. They are primarily found in the Sivasagar region, the former capital of the Ahom kingdom.

The construction of each moidam includes several steps, such as placing the deceased in a specific posture, adding offerings, and covering the structure with earth. Its construction also involves creating a dome-shaped mound with a surrounding wall.

Set in the foothills of the Patkai Ranges in Assam, a total of 90 moidams of different sizes are found within the property. The Ahoms created these moidams accentuating the natural topography of hills, forests, and water.