Midcap IT services firm Mphasis reported a rise of 2.1 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 404.5 crore. On a sequential basis, the profits were up by 2.9 per cent.

The revenue growth increased by 4.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,422.5 crore. On a sequential basis, the firm's revenue was marginally up by 0.2 per cent.

The company's share hit a 52-week high at Rs 3,079.2 per share. The stock price closed at Rs 3,015, up 6 per cent from the previous close. The firm's stock price rallied on strong orders and a margin guidance of 14.6 per cent to 16 per cent for FY25.

“We are seeing a steady improvement in client demand, and with the strength of our deal pipeline, we remain cautiously optimistic that this trend will continue to improve in our core markets,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis.

The new total contract value wins for the quarter stood at $319 million, of which 84 per cent were in new-gen services, said the company in a press release. In Q4 FY24, the company had a total contract value of $177 million.

“As AI-enabled platforms are adopted at scale and infused across all deal archetypes and solutions, we continue to witness strong growth momentum in Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered deals by leveraging our ‘Savings led Transformation’ theme,” said Rakesh.

The operating margin for the firm grew by 10 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis and declined by 40 basis points year-on-year to 15 per cent in Q1 FY25.

Among the verticals, the insurance sector led the growth with a 12.5 per cent growth rate on a yearly basis, followed by technology, media and telecom at 11.4 per cent.

While banking and financial services registered minimal growth of 1.1 per cent, the vertical got the biggest share of revenue for the company at Rs 1,630 crore in the quarter.

Geographically, the Americas region contributed the maximum to the revenue share for the firm. About 81 per cent of the revenue for the company came from the region.

On the employee count front, the company's headcount dropped by 1,019 employees to 31,645 in the quarter ending June 2024.

Earnings per share for the company grew by 2.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 1.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21.4 in Q1 FY25, said the company.