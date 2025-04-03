Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb listed among Waqf properties, shows JPC list

Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb listed among Waqf properties, shows JPC list

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed JPC, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, that 280 protected monuments have been listed as Waqf properties

The report, tabled in Parliament in February this year, however, had an indicative list of 254 such protected monuments. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Safdarjung’s Tomb, Purana Qila, Humayun’s Tomb, and Qutub Minar in Delhi are among the more than 200 protected monuments that Waqf Boards claim to be their properties, according to a list provided by the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. 
The list also includes the tomb of Tipu Sultan, the grave of Aurangzeb’s wife and the Gulbarga Fort in Karnataka. 
The Archaeological Survey of India informed the JPC, headed by Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Jagdambika Pal, that 280 protected monuments have been listed as Waqf properties. 
The report, tabled in Parliament in February this
