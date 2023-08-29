Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
65050.03 + 53.43
Nifty (0.11%)
19326.40 + 20.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5531.85 + 42.30
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
38819.70 + 157.55
Nifty Bank (0.08%)
44529.35 + 34.70
Heatmap

Rahul Gandhi's claims were true: Raut after China includes Arunachal in map

While speaking to reporters here in a press briefing, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi's claims that China has entered Pangong valley in Ladakh were true

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As China officially released its latest edition of the "standard map," showing the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims in Ladakh were true and that if the Central government has courage then it should do a surgical strike on the South-East Asian country.
While speaking to reporters here in a press briefing, Raut said that Rahul Gandhi's claims that China has entered Pangong valley in Ladakh were true.
"(Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi) recently attended the BRICS summit and greeted Xi Jinping. After that, comes the map of China. Rahul Gandhi's claim is true that China has entered the Pangong valley in Ladakh. China tries to enter Arunachal. If you (Central government) have courage then do a surgical strike on China," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
The map released by China on August 28 shows Arunachal Pradesh which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war as part of its territory. Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea are also included within the Chinese territory in the new map.
The map also incorporates China's claims over the nine-dash line thus laying claim to a large part of the South China Sea.
The map was released by China's Ministry of Natural Resources during the celebration of Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week on Monday in Deqing county, Zhejiang province, as per China Daily newspaper.

Also Read

IAF airlifted over 68,000 soldiers to eastern Ladakh after Galwan clashes

It remains very fragile: Jaishankar on situation at LAC in eastern Ladakh

India, China agree to speed up Ladakh standoff resolution: Chinese ministry

'No commonly delineated in border areas' between India-China: RTI reply

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China hold fresh talks on troops disengagement

3 killed, 9 injured as car ploughs into group in J'khand's Palamu district

8 parl committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel

HIT squads, sniffer dogs, beautification: Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming festive season

Fixed a technical problem that sparked delays: UK air traffic control

Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra had said in his conversation with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's concerns on unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.
"The Prime Minister underlined that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and observing and respecting the LAC are essential for the normalisation of the India-China relationship. In this regard, two leaders agreed to direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation," Kwatra had said.
Earlier this month, during his visit to Ladakh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true".
The Congress MP claimed the locals, too, contend that Indian territory was intruded upon and taken by the Chinese troops, adding that it was a matter of concern.
"The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sanjay Raut China Arunachal Pradesh

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon