8 parl committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel

The three bills were introduced in the Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11

Parliament

(Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Eight Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees (DRSCs) were re-constituted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar including the appointment of senior Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram to the 31-member Home panel, the Upper House of Parliament said on Tuesday.
The Rajya Sabha Chairman appointed Chidambaram as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs at a time when the panel is discussing the three proposed bills that are aimed at replacing the criminal justice laws--Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Indian Evidence Act, 1872, and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively.
The three bills were introduced in the Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11.
There are 24 department-related standing committees (DRSCs). Each of these committees has 31 members - 21 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.
P Chidambaram's appointment came as the place was vacant after the retirement of Congress's P Bhattacharya. Party's Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is already a member of the Home panel, headed by BJP MP Brij Lal.
A notification, dated August 28, issued by the Rajya Sabha, said, "The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. September 13, 2023, as follows."

Apart from it, the Rajya Sabha Chairman also appointed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh as the chairman of the Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
Meanwhile, the chairs of six major parliamentary committees - Home, IT, Defence, External Affairs, Finance and Health - are all with the BJP or its allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : P Chidambaram Parliament Rajya Sabha Politics

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon