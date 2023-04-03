close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against his conviction today; all you need to know

Gandhi will be accompanied by several other Congress leaders including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a sessions court against his conviction in the criminal defamation case due to his "Modi" remarks. According to reports, Gandhi will be accompanied by several other Congress leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.  
"Rahul Gandhi will reach the sessions court in Surat to file an appeal at around 3 pm," his lawyer Kirit Panwala said, as reported by the news agency PTI.

What is the case?
BJP member of legislative assembly (MLA) and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed the case against Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks while addressing a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The remarks were video graphed by the video surveillance team and video viewing team of the office of the deputy commissioner and district election officer of Kollar district.
The complainant claimed that the controversial remark was made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which defamed the entire Modi community.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Odisha CM to woo Japanese investors during week-long trip from today

Yet another jumla: Sibal slams Shah over no riots under BJP rule remark

From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala

Package suspected to be dropped by drone found in J-K, area cordoned off

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case


The chief judicial magistrate of Surat district court H H Varma had concluded hearing the final arguments from both sides and set March 23 to pronounce its judgment. On March 23, it convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail.
It had held the Congress leader guilty under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500.

The court, however, also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.
On March 24, Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.
Gandhi maintained that there was no mala fide intention on his part when he made the statement in question.

Just after the verdict, Gandhi wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God, non-violence the means to get it. -- Mahatma Gandhi".
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also said that the party will fight as per law.

After the conviction, Gandhi was asked to vacate his Tughlaq Lane bungalow where he has been residing in the bungalow since 2004. He has to do it latest by April 23.  
On April 9, Gandhi will hold a Jai Bharat rally in Kola, Karnataka. This comes after the EC announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Rahul Gandhi will be in Kolar on April 9 and address the Jai Bharat Mega Rally there. On April 11, he will visit Wayanad. He is the voice of the people, you can never silence him. This voice will only get louder and stronger," tweeted Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.
The polling would take place in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will be done on May 13

What happens now?
There can be two scenarios.

One, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years if the higher court does not stay his conviction and sentence.
Second, if it does, Gandhi will be able to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Narendra Modi | defamation | Lok Sabha | Indian Judiciary | BS Web Reports | Congress

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon