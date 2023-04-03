close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

West Bengal violence: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation, NIA probe

The Hooghly MP also accused the TMC supremo of playing "appeasement politics" and claimed that "Hindus are under threat in West Bengal"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 3:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of engineering the recent violence in West Bengal and demanded her resignation.

Addressing a joint press conference with two other party MPs, the BJP's Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee also called for the Centre's intervention and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence.

The incidents of violence that have taken place in West Bengal since Rama Navami are the result of a "pre-planned conspiracy" hatched by Banerjee, she charged.

Debasree Chaudhuri and Khagen Murmu, two other BJP MPs from West Bengal, accompanied Chatterjee during her press conference at the party headquarters.

"This is the result of a pre-planned conspiracy by Mamata Banerjee to consolidate Muslim votes and to make the Muslims happy," she said.

The Hooghly MP also accused the TMC supremo of playing "appeasement politics" and claimed that "Hindus are under threat in West Bengal".

Also Read

BJP, right wing org behind Ram Navami violence in Howrah: Mamata Banerjee

BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

CJI Lalit restored public confidence in judicial system: CM Mamata

Karnataka polls: BJP to finalise first list on April 8, says CM Bommai

Trai plans to repeal regulation on dial-up, leased line internet service

Excise policy scam: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till Apr 17

At IGNOU convocation, Prez bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Raut accuses BJP of ploy to spark riots in India before 2024 elections

Banerjee had claimed on Friday that the BJP, along with other right-wing organisations, was responsible for the Ram Navami violence.

"Mamata Banerjee is lying. We want the central govermment to see this (matter) properly. We are are demanding an NIA probe," the BJP leader said.

"We also want Mamata (Banerjee) to resign as chief minister and home minister of West Bengal," Chatterjee added.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | BJP

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon