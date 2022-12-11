JUST IN
Want to implement promises as soon as possible: Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla o
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said that the party wants to implement the promises made to the people of Himachal Pradesh as soon as possible.

Priyanka Gandhi | Shimla | Himachal Pradesh

ANI  Politics 

Speaking to ANI after Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi said, "We are very happy and we want to implement whatever we have promised as soon as possible."

Congress leader Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Governor RV Arlekar administered the oath of office to them at a formal function being organized at Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri said, "We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'".

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats.

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 17:19 IST

