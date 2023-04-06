close

Rahul, Priyanka to address joint rally in Nagpur in Apr; date not finalised

The date of their rally will be finalised during a meeting of the Congress's state executive to be held in Thane on April 10

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:32 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said a public meeting of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to be held in Nagpur between April 20 and 25, although the date is yet to be finalised.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, he also said that the date of their rally will be finalised during a meeting of the Congress's state executive to be held in Thane on April 10. Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring the basic issues of people.

Targeting the saffron party over taking out 'Savarkar Gaurav Yatra' to honour late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, the Congress leader asked, "Did the BJP take out any yatra against the farmers' suicides happening in the state?" "Is Gaurav Yatra being taken out because farmers' electricity supply is being snapped and their produce is not getting good price?" he said, adding that the poor were unable to get proper food.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Priyanka Gandhi | Congress | Maharashtra | Politics

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

