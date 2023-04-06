close

India elected to UN statistical body for 4-yr term, EAM congratulates

People familiar with the matter said India won handsomely in the UN Statistical Commission election securing 46 out of 53 votes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
United Nations

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 6:56 AM IST
India has been elected to the highest statistical body of the United Nations for a four-year term beginning January 1 next year.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this on Twitter.

People familiar with the matter said India won handsomely in the UN Statistical Commission election securing 46 out of 53 votes, leaving rivals Republic of Korea (23) China(19) and the United Arab Emirates (15) far behind.

This was a multi-cornered election, four candidates for two seats, they said.

"India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a 4-year term beginning on 1 January 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election," he said.

Jaishankar said India's expertise in the field of statistics, diversity and demography has earned it the seat on the UN Statistical Commission.

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:42 PM IST

