close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

IMD further mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning which will later intensify into a cyclonic storm

ANI General News
Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Saturday.

"A cyclonic circulation has formed and lay over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto the middle tropospheric level at 0830 IST of today the 6 May 2023," an official statement said.

IMD further mentioned that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning which will later intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region by May 8 morning. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around 9 May. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," it mentioned.

Earlier on May 3 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials on the possible cyclonic situation due to low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal and asked the administration to remain prepared.

The Odisha Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments, an official statement said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

Cyclonic storm likely as depression intensifies, TN braces for rain: IMD

Be prepared as IMD predicts cyclones over Bay of Bengal, says Odisha CM

Cyclonic circulation likely to develop over Bay of Bengal on May 6: IMD

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Delhi court lists supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia for mulling

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bay of Bengal IMD Cyclone

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

As a bulk of existing drones were smuggled in or imported under a different classification, they will not have a drone licence
3 min read

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Delhi University
1 min read

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
2 min read

Delhi court lists supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia for mulling

Sisodia, Manish Sisodia
4 min read

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Water supply, shortage
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon