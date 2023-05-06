close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

The BJP has said the campaign is aimed at exposing Kejriwal's "lies and U-turns" over the past 8 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi BJP flagged off 14 special vans on Saturday under its "Jhootha Kahin Ka" campaign against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said these vehicles will travel across the city and show a 27-minute video on the "lies and U-turns" of the AAP chief in the last eight years.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the vans will visit 4,200 places over the next four weeks.

The BJP has renewed its attack on the AAP, alleging a "scam" in the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines at a cost of Rs 45 crore. It has alleged that expenditure under various heads was deliberately kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor's scrutiny. It has demanded Kejriwal's resignation and asked him to open his residence to people to let them see what lied inside.

The AAP has accused the BJP of raising this matter to divert attention from key issues. It has also cited the expenses on residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states to defend the party.

On Saturday, senior Delhi BJP leaders including Sachdeva, Baijayant Panda, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Harsh Vardhan jointly launched the "Jhootha Kahin Ka" (What a liar) campaign by flagging off the yellow video vans at the party unit office here.

The BJP has said the campaign is aimed at exposing Kejriwal's "lies and U-turns" over the past 8 years.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

MCD polls: AAP working against interests of common man in Delhi, says Nadda

BJP demands white paper on pollution from Delhi govt as AQI deteriorates

MCD polls: AAP launches 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' campaign

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Non-BJP state not exercising accountability, wasting funds: Jitendra Singh

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

"The echo of the corruption done by Kejriwal in building his palace by looting the hard-earned money of Delhiites will now be heard in every house of Delhi," Panda, the state unit in-charge, said.

The video vans will visit 14 districts of Delhi and narrate "the story of Kejriwal's lies, deceit and corruption", Panda said.

"Kejriwal, who spends Rs 1 crore on TV screens, does not look like a common man in any way," he added.

On Friday, the BJP ended its indefinite dharna near Kejriwal's residence over the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft adds new animated virtual backgrounds in Teams meeting

Microsoft Teams
2 min read

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

National Green Tribunal
2 min read

G20 meeting a great opportunity to promote J-K's tourism potential

G20, India G20 presidency
3 min read

Charles crowned King of UK with Imperial State Crown at historic ceremony

King Charles III
5 min read

Sony to shut 'PixelOpus', developer of video game Concrete Genie: Report

Sony
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon