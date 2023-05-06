close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday also said that he and his government are in constant touch with their students and will bring them back as soon they will get a chance

ANI General News
Manipur violence

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following clashes in parts of Manipur, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday.

Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Meghalaya in Manipur. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday also said that he and his government are in constant touch with their students and will bring them back as soon they will get a chance.

On the other hand, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday called an all-party meeting in the wake of the violence in the State. Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting.

The incident follows violence that gripped the State in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Northeastern Railway cancels all Manipur-bound trains following violence

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Meghalaya govt issues helpline for their students studying in Manipur

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

62 water supply schemes affected due to mining, crisis looms over Bilapsur

Non-BJP state not exercising accountability, wasting funds: Jitendra Singh

Ludhiana gas leak: NGT orders Rs 20-lakh compensation for kin of 11 dead

G20 meeting a great opportunity to promote J-K's tourism potential

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor. The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the State DGP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Meghalaya violence Manipur

First Published: May 06 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

King Charles III crowned in spectacle marking a turning point for UK

chart
7 min read

Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore: Report

Khalistan
3 min read

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Cyclone Shaheen like to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD
2 min read

Delhi BJP launches 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' campaign against AAP's Kejriwal

BJP
2 min read

Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Manipur violence
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon