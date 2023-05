Meghalaya CM holds meeting on evacuation of students from Manipur

Following clashes in parts of Manipur, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held a meeting with officials and sought details of the evacuation process of students from affected areas on Saturday.

Sangma took to Twitter and wrote, "Held meeting with officials to check the status of the evacuation process of students from Meghalaya in Manipur. The team is working round the clock to ensure our students from the state are back home safe."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday also said that he and his government are in constant touch with their students and will bring them back as soon they will get a chance.

On the other hand, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday called an all-party meeting in the wake of the violence in the State. Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting.

The incident follows violence that gripped the State in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor. The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the State DGP said.