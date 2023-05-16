close

Rahul to visit US for a week ahead of PM Modi's trip, to attend programmes

Ahead of PM Modi's state visit to US on June 22, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the country for a week at the end of this month during which he will attend several programmes.

IANS New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US on June 22, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the country for a week at the end of this month during which he will attend several programmes.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi is slated leave for the US on May 30 or 31 and will visit California, Washington and New York.

"During his visit, he will participate in public outreach programmes as well at university meets," the sources said.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will also address the Indian diaspora at Madison Square, New York.

Earlier this year, Rahul Gandhi had visited the UK and participated in several programmes.

In a statement last week, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an official state visit on June 22.

--IANS

aks/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi India Prime Minister

First Published: May 16 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

