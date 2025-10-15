Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Raids at premises of terror associates in Srinagar to dismantle network

Raids at premises of terror associates in Srinagar to dismantle network

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities

Security forces, police

The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

"In its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids at multiple locations across the city," a police spokesman said.

He said the searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.

 

The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J-K Police, the spokesman said.

"The objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations. The raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

27 Naxalites, including 10 women, surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

MK Stalin, Stalin

Karur stampede: Total ₹4.87 cr aid issued to victims' families, says Stalin

diwali pollution

Delhi's Diwali goes green: Inside how US and China regulate their fireworks

airport, tourists, passengers

Andamans witnessed 200% rise in domestic tourism post-Covid: Lt. Guv Joshi

Fire cracker

DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terrorist attacks Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon