DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

DMs to designate places for sale of green firecrackers in Delhi: Minister

Manjinder Singh Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers

Sirsa said strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision allowing the use of green firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali and said district magistrates will designate places for their sale.

Addressing a press conference here, Sirsa said manufacturers must ensure that no prohibited firecrackers enter Delhi-NCR markets and appealed to residents to use only green firecrackers.

The government will hold a meeting at 3 pm with manufacturers and retailers of firecrackers on the matter, he said.

This will be followed by another meeting at 4 pm with all stakeholder departments like Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Police and Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

 

Sirsa said strict monitoring will be done to prevent the sale of banned firecrackers in Delhi and ensure full compliance with the apex court's directions.

At present, the minister said, no one has a license to sell green firecrackers in Delhi and the district magistrates will issue licenses.

Allowing a joint request of the Centre and the Delhi government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the ban on green firecrackers in the capital.

It asked the central and state pollution control boards of the National Capital Region (NCR) to monitor the pollution level during Diwali and file reports before it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

