Rajasthan govt to boost tourism, improve infrastructure facilities

Special efforts will be made to improve road connectivity and provide last-mile connectivity

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
The Rajasthan government is going all out to boost tourism in the state. In this direction, new tourist places are being developed and work on identifying new sites in the state is going on in full swing.

“The state government is dedicatedly working to promote tourism in the state and has taken many important decisions in this regard,” a tourism department official said. Besides, the state government is improving infrastructure facilities around tourism sites.

According to the plan, the official said that an infrastructure gap study will be undertaken for such destinations.

Special efforts will be made to improve road connectivity and provide last-mile connectivity.

The state government has decided to spend around Rs 100 crore this financial year on the development of infrastructure on religious sites.

The official said the state government’s efforts to give a push to the tourism sector can be gauged from the fact that the sector was given industry status a few years back. This has led to increased investment in the sector.

Due to the state government’s tourism-friendly policies and initiatives, 206 new projects with a proposed investment of Rs 4,500 crore and 14,856 rooms have been registered in 2022. This compares to 187 projects in the year 2019.

In the year 2022, 108.7 million tourists visited Rajasthan as compared to 22 million tourists during the year 2021. 

Recently, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had launched and laid the foundation of 25 works related to the tourism sector worth Rs 110 crore in the state.

Topics : rajasthan tourism infrastructure

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

