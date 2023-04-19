close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajnath Singh's son to become president of Cycling Federation of India

BJP's Noida MLA Pankaj Singh is set to be declared as the president of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Saturday after he emerged as the lone candidate for the top post

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh | File Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP's Noida MLA Pankaj Singh is set to be declared as the president of the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) on Saturday after he emerged as the lone candidate for the top post.

Not only Pankaj, all the other 24 members of the CFI executive council, will be elected unopposed during the election meeting to be held in Nainital, Uttarakhand, on Saturday.

He will succeed former Punjab minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who has become ineligible to contest the elections under the Sports Code as he has served three terms (12 years since 2011) as head of CFI.

Pankaj, son of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, served as president of Fencing Association of India for a brief period before resigning from the post in April last year, citing his "commitments as a legislator" in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Incumbent Maninder Pal Singh will also be re-elected as Secretary General for his second consecutive term as he is the lone candidate for the post. Sudeesh Kumar of Kerala will be the treasurer.

One president, one senior vice president, six vice presidents, one secretary general, one treasurer, six joint secretaries and nine executive council members are to be elected in the elections.

Also Read

Make cycling part of life to remain fit and to keep Earth green: Mandaviya

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Govt working to achieve $22 bn defence production target by 2025: Rajnath

Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo

Mumbai's humble eatery where Tim Cook tucked into vada pav

Seizures cross Rs 200 cr in poll-bound Karnataka: Election Commission

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

Private firm Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on Apr 22

The elections for all the 25 posts will be unopposed. Returning officer Justice (retd) RK Gauba on Wednesday declared the final list of contesting candidates.

The election process had started on March 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence minister Cycling

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon