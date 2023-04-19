close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Seizures cross Rs 200 cr in poll-bound Karnataka: Election Commission

As many as 1,629 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Election Commission

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 200 crore, including more than 10 lakh litres of liquor, in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The total seizures (Rs 204 crore) include cash (Rs 77 crore), liquor (Rs 43 crore), gold and silver (Rs 50 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 15 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,629 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

Heat wave: States on alert; Grid braces for record peak power demand

Private firm Bellatrix Aerospace's payload to fly on ISRO's PSLV on Apr 22

No respite from scorching heat in UP; Prayagraj sizzles at 44.2 deg C

India's focus on digital health can serve as model for others: UN official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka elections Election Commission

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon