Seizures cross Rs 200 cr in poll-bound Karnataka: Election Commission

The Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling over Rs 200 crore, including more than 10 lakh litres of liquor, in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The total seizures (Rs 204 crore) include cash (Rs 77 crore), liquor (Rs 43 crore), gold and silver (Rs 50 crore), freebies (Rs 20 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 15 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,629 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It may be noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

