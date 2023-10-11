Rajnath Singh visits Safran's engine manufacturing facility near Paris

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited a jet engine manufacturing facility of French firm Safran near Paris and witnessed latest developments in aero-engine technology.

Singh's visit to the facility at Gennevilliers assumed significance as Safran is looking at co-developing a fighter aircraft engine in India under a mega project.

The defence minister is visiting France after concluding his trip to Italy.

Singh also interacted with a group of CEOs of top French defence companies in Paris and highlighted to them the advantages of co-development and co-production of defence hardware in India that he said could be exported to third countries.

The defence ministry said Singh visited the Safran Engine Division's R and D Centre at Gennevilliers near Paris and witnessed the latest developments in aero-engine technology.

It said Olivier Andries, the Global CEO of Safran, welcomed the defence minister to the facility and, along with his team, gave a detailed briefing to him.

"Safran expressed interest in being a part of the Indian growth story by working with its counterparts on mutually agreed joint projects," the ministry said in a statement.

It said Singh also met with the CEOs of the top French defence companies with a focus on their plans for collaboration with India.

CEO of Dassault Aviation Eric Trappier, CEO of Naval Group Pierre Eric Pommellet, CEO of Airbus Guillaume Faury and Safran's Andries, were present at the interaction.

"Rajnath Singh highlighted the advantages of co-development and co-production in India, including possibilities of exports to third countries," the ministry said.

"He underlined the inherent advantages of the Indian market such as a large, skilled HR base, world class infrastructure and a strong legal architecture," it said.

Later in the day, Singh will attend the fifth India-France defence dialogue with French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu.

Singh reached Paris late on October 10.

He also interacted with the Indian community in the French capital city.

While addressing the sizeable Indian community at the India House, he highlighted the various achievements of India in the defence sector such as increased defence exports and rise in indigenous production of defence equipment.

He spoke about the "tremendous progress" achieved in India in the last nine years, an assessment which was heartily supported by the Indian community, the defence ministry said.