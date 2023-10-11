close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

Manipur violence: NIA court sends accused Gangte to judicial custody

Accused Seiminlun Gangte was recentlty arrested from Manipur and brought to Delhi

Manipur

It was alleged that Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror outfit leadership have hatched a transnational conspiracy to wage war against India | Representative Image, Manipur Violence

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday sent Seiminlun Gangte to judicial custody.
Gangte was recently arrested in a case of violence due to transnational conspiracy of leadership of terror outfits based at Myanmar and Bangladesh.
He was on Wednesday produced before the NIA special court after the end of NIA remand period.
Special NIA Judge Sanjay Garg send Seiminlun Gangte to Judicial Custody for 30 days.
Accused Seiminlun Gangte was recentlty arrested from Manipur and brought to Delhi.
It was alleged that Myanmar and Bangladesh based terror outfit leadership have hatched a transnational conspiracy to wage war against India.
The investigation agency has registered a case under anti terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other laws.
As per NIA, it arrested Seiminlun Gangte in a case related to a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against the Government of India by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in the State of Manipur.
The case was registered suo motu by the NIA on 19.07.2023 at New Delhi.
It was stated that during the course of the investigation it was found that Myanmar and Bangladesh based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.
For this purpose, the terror leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both, from across the border, as well as from other terrorist outfits active in North Eastern States of India to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur, said the Agency.
Further investigation in the case is underway, the NIA informed the court.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Missteps in Manipur may introduce dangerous dynamics in NE politics

Rajasthan election staff get 500 complaints in 48 hours of MCC imposition

IAF chopper makes emergency landing twice in Assam's Dhubri district

Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 37, inclement weather hampers evacuation

India launches 'Operation Ajay' for return of citizens from war-torn Israel

Sikh man who housed, fed Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur govt NIA Communal clashes communal violence

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon