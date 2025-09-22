Monday, September 22, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said

Sudha Murty, Sudha

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered after Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, tried to obtain her personal information, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that on September 5, she received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India and tried to obtain her personal information by falsely claiming that her mobile number was registered in January without linking it to Aadhaar.

 

He also threatened that obscene videos were being broadcast or accessed from that mobile number and that her services would be disconnected at 12 PM, the FIR stated.

"The person was very rude and the call came from a mobile number, which was showed as Telecom Dept on True Caller. The caller gave a fake identity as an employee of the Department of Telecommunications and tried to obtain information from Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty," it added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rbi, reserve bank of india

Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

JP Nadda, Nadda

JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

Topics : Rajya Sabha Cybercrime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon