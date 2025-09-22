JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

BJP president JP Nadda met retailers and traders at the Amar Colony readymade garments market on Monday afternoon.
“I am here to wish the retailers a happy festival season and to pass on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of passing on the benefit of the next generation GST rate cuts. The retailers have come out in support of the cuts and have promised to pass on the benefits of reduced rates to the customers,” he said while addressing mediapersons.
“I have requested retailers to completely pass on the benefits to consumers, while promoting Swadeshi items in their shops, made entirely in India. I thank PM Modi and wish the consumers a joyous festival season ahead,” he added.
Posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new GST rates were visible outside shops at the Amar Colony readymade garments market.
Retailers selling a range of items, from toys to apparel and stationery, announced new prices on Monday, with posters at shop fronts declaring “10 per cent discount”.
Also Read
The roads were strewn with rose petals as BJP president JP Nadda went from shop to shop, interacting with retailers.
“We welcome the new GST rates and are expecting a bumper festival season as apparel prices go down,” said an executive at Rimjhim Garments in the market.
The Amar Colony market is a hub for apparel, known for selling Indian suits for women, mostly priced under Rs 2,500.
“We are honoured to have Nadda visit us. Shopkeepers in our market have vowed to pass on the entire rate cut benefits to consumers. The move has lifted consumer sentiment in the market and we are thankful to the government for ensuring that this festive season is a successful one. The minister also urged us to promote Swadeshi items,” said Vijay Juneja, president of the Amar Colony Market Association.