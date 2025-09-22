Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

JP Nadda visited Amar Colony market as new GST rates came into effect, urging retailers to pass on benefits to consumers and promote Swadeshi products this festive season

JP Nadda, Nadda

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo:PTI)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP president JP Nadda met retailers and traders at the Amar Colony readymade garments market on Monday afternoon.
 
“I am here to wish the retailers a happy festival season and to pass on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of passing on the benefit of the next generation GST rate cuts. The retailers have come out in support of the cuts and have promised to pass on the benefits of reduced rates to the customers,” he said while addressing mediapersons.
 
“I have requested retailers to completely pass on the benefits to consumers, while promoting Swadeshi items in their shops, made entirely in India. I thank PM Modi and wish the consumers a joyous festival season ahead,” he added.
 
 
Posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new GST rates were visible outside shops at the Amar Colony readymade garments market.
 
Retailers selling a range of items, from toys to apparel and stationery, announced new prices on Monday, with posters at shop fronts declaring “10 per cent discount”.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, Letter, GST Revamp, economic growth

Next-gen GST reforms to boost savings, benefit all sections: PM Modi

Electricity, Energy

Power cost to drop 17-18 paise per unit as GST Council scraps coal cess

Amazon

Amazon launches GST storefront to highlight tax savings before festivals

Ashwini Vaishnaw

UPA regime unleashed tax terror: Ashwini Vaishnaw hits out at Opposition

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt seizes 17 vehicles, seals warehouses in tax evasion drivepremium

 
The roads were strewn with rose petals as BJP president JP Nadda went from shop to shop, interacting with retailers.
 
“We welcome the new GST rates and are expecting a bumper festival season as apparel prices go down,” said an executive at Rimjhim Garments in the market.
 
The Amar Colony market is a hub for apparel, known for selling Indian suits for women, mostly priced under Rs 2,500.
 
“We are honoured to have Nadda visit us. Shopkeepers in our market have vowed to pass on the entire rate cut benefits to consumers. The move has lifted consumer sentiment in the market and we are thankful to the government for ensuring that this festive season is a successful one. The minister also urged us to promote Swadeshi items,” said Vijay Juneja, president of the Amar Colony Market Association.

More From This Section

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Topics : GST Revamp BJP GST rule changes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon