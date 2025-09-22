Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi further said it is necessary that India should have trade agreements in rupee terms following de-dollarisation

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi

Reacting to the Trump administration's decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, Owaisi said it would impact Indians, who constitute about 71 per cent of such visa holders, the majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government should not succumb to US President Donald Trump's administration, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.

Reacting to the Trump administration's decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, Owaisi said it would impact Indians, who constitute about 71 per cent of such visa holders, the majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"I do not want to score political points. But the Modi government should give thought that Pakistan's Military chief went and had dinner with Trump and we also see our neighbour having a trade agreement with the USA. What is happening with all these developments?  "If we can not control these, then our children will suffer. We should not succumb at all to Trump's government," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told reporters.

 

He asked what the achievement was with programmes such as "Howdy Modi" and other pro-Trump events.

He further said it is necessary that India should have trade agreements in rupee terms following de-dollarisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Awareness and crop residue management key to curb stubble burning: CM Mann

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister

Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

cyber fraud

Delhi ex-banker duped of ₹23 cr after month-long 'digital arrest' scam

Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Owaisi Howdy Modi US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon