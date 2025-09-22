Monday, September 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

The NHRC has issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Mumbai police commissioner in the wake of a complaint alleging that web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' on an OTT platform, showed a popular actor using banned e-cigarette on screen, "without any warning or disclaimer", according to proceedings of the case.

The complainant has further alleged that this particular scene was "streamed openly", which misled or negatively influenced young viewers by allegedly promoting use of such banned substances, it says.

There was no immediate reaction from the ministry or over-the-top platform Netflix.

The National Human Rights Commission has said that authorities be directed to get the allegations levelled in the complaint, be inquired into, and an "action taken report" be submitted within two weeks for perusal of the Commission.

 

"The complainant, Vinay Joshi, Legal Rights Observatory, alleged that a popular Netflix web series, titled 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' (season 1, episode 7), showed a well-known actor, Ranbir Kapoor, using a banned e-cigarette on screen, without any warning or disclaimer," reads the proceedings of the case dated September 22.

The complainant has expressed concerns that such "irresponsible content promotes illegal activities, disrespects law enforcement, and harms public health and morality".

The complainant sought the intervention of the NHRC and "requested strict legal action against the actors, producers, and Netflix" for allegedly violating Indian laws and "spreading harmful content", the proceedings says.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the laws, the NHRC said.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Sections 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the proceedings says.

"Furthermore, this incident is in clear violation of Sections 4 read with Section 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that Section 4 prohibits the storage, use, and promotion of e-cigarettes in any form, and Section 7 penalises individuals and companies that advertise or promote such banned products," it adds.

The registry has been directed to issue a notice to the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to "take appropriate action and immediately prohibit such content which may wrongly influence the young generations".

The notice is also marked to commissioner of police of Mumbai, regarding "initiation of investigation into the identity and operations of manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes, and for taking appropriate legal action including lodging of an FIR as per laid down procedures against actor Ranbir Kapoor and other individuals/companies including the producers/production company, OTT platform Netflix, involved in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of the same in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 and other applicable criminal laws," it says.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Netflix India OTT services web series e-cigarettes NHRC

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

