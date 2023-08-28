Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu celebration that celebrates the power of love and protection between siblings, especially among families. The festival is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Shravana, which as a rule falls in August. The word "Raksha Bandhan" means "the power of protection."

In addition to the ritual of tying a Rakhi, the internet is flooded with trendy henna designs like white henna art, Indo-Arabic, Moroccan, floral, lace gloves, Rajasthani, Pakistani, and even royal patterns. To save time, we've stepped up with some trendy choices.

Mehendi in India: Overview

Mehendi is one of the oldest coloring cultures in India, it is generally utilized for enriching the palms and the feet. It is mostly worn by women on auspicious days like Raksha Bandhan, Karwa Chauth, Teej, and other important festivals.

Apart from Rakshabandhan; Mehendi acts as a 'shagun' in the Hindu wedding ceremony and a Solah Shringar tradition. Strangely, even the groom gets a small Mehendi amount on his palms before the wedding as a sign of "shagun" (good fortune). However, the bride goes through hours getting her feet and hands decorated with complex designs. These, thus, improve her wedding look and symbolize the token of love and blessings.

Rakshabandhan’s Mehendi: Traditional values

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration that commends the sacred connection between siblings. Mehandi, with its vibrant and complex designs, becomes a tool for strengthening bonds even further.



As sisters get ready to tie the rakhi, siblings likewise obtain an exceptional gift: the wonderful embellishment of Mehandi. The siblings' enduring bond is exemplified by this bright display of affection and protection.

Raksha Bandhan Mehndi designs

• Cut Out Mehndi Design- You will find many sorts of examples in cut-out mehndi designs, However, if you have little hands, design soft examples. By doing this, the design of mehndi will arise delightfully in your hands.

• Ring Mehndi Design- If you need to apply mehndi in a minimal design or just on the fingers, then, at that point, you can use this kind of ring mehndi design or bell mehndi on the fingers. For this, you can likewise dark dark mehndi.

• Full Hand Mehndi Design: With full-hand Mehndi design, you can easily create a variety of patterns. On the other hand, if you want to apply mehndi to the entire hand, the design should be delicate and small. For this, you can likewise make a layout with dark-shaded henna.

• Mesh Mehndi Designs: You'll see a lot of designs online, but if your hands are small, make the net's pattern a little bigger, or don't make this design too close to each other. This is due to the fact that mehndi with mesh design doesn't look great on all hand types. You can likewise build a dot-dot pattern for the net.

• Bell Design Mehndi- There are a lot of designs in Bell Mehndi, but if you want to make a different Mehndi design for your hands, you can also make a lot of designs in a cut out style. You can make this kind of Mehndi with your fingers if you want to.

• Jhumka design- Jhumka mehndi design is additionally in trend nowadays. This is an extremely chic design. You can make henna on your hands looking like hoops or earrings.

• Peacock mehndi design- If you like full hand mehndi, you can make peacock mehndi design. It is not only the recent version, but it is also very pretty. Your hands will unquestionably become more beautiful as a result of applying this.

• Portrait design- On Rakshabandhan, you can likewise get pictures of brother and sister together in your hands. These days there are a ton of patterns of finishing portraits on hands.