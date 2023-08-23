Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.37%)
65460.25 + 240.22
Nifty (0.32%)
19458.35 + 61.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.41%)
5453.75 + 75.70
Nifty Midcap (0.64%)
38790.05 + 245.75
Nifty Bank (1.11%)
44479.65 + 486.40
Heatmap

PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

Pakistani lady Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who shifted to India post her marriage has stated that she will tie a rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

What does India want to achieve with its Chandrayaan-3 moon mission?

HM Shah speaks to Mizoram governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

India to reduce coal-based power; targets over 64% renewables by 2030

Two planes cleared to take off, land at same time at Delhi airport

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Topics : Narendra Modi Pakistan rakshabandhan festivals Hinduism

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says KhargeWomen's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon