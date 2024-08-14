Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work logged every year since 2018

Over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work logged every year since 2018

On average, 49 sexual harassment cases were reported every day in 2022, according to NCRB

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Doctors and students protest at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Ashli Varghese
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has seen over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work every year since 2018, with an average of 445 cases being reported yearly, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.
 
Over 419 cases, or about 35 per month, were reported in the country in 2022, the latest year for which data is available.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
That year Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of sexual harassment cases at the workplace (97), followed by Kerala (83), Maharashtra (46), and Karnataka (43). West Bengal, which is seeing protests after the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Hospital, did not figure among the list of five states that reported the highest number of cases of sexual harassment at offices and workplaces. The state logged one such case that year.


Chart


 
This comes against the backdrop of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), which was enacted more than a decade ago to safeguard women and provide mechanisms for addressing sexual harassment.  
 
In FY23, companies reported 1,160 sexual harassment complaints, the highest number in the past decade. However, only slightly more than half these cases were resolved, according to data from the Centre for Economic Data and Analysis, Ashoka University.

More From This Section

Protest, Students Protest, Doctor Protest, New Delhi Students Protest, Medical students Protest

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Delhi's major hospitals continue strike

Caste Census

Govt may expand census to include more questions around caste: Reports

Vinesh Phogat

New updates: Vinesh's petition for silver in Olympics 2024 has been dismissed, says IOA President

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Stage set for next gen reforms: President Murmu in her I-Day eve address

Delhi airport, Airport

IGIA becomes 1st Indian airport to get net zero carbon emission status

The data covered a sample of 300 companies, including 100 with the highest market capitalisation (rank 1 to 100), 100 in the middle range (rank 957 to 1,056), and 100 ranked between 1,914 and 2,013 on the NSE.
 
Meanwhile, the financial year ended March 31, 2023 (FY23) saw 202 pending cases. The lower number of pending cases compared to the difference between reported and resolved cases is attributed to factors such as complainants withdrawing their complaint applications, or the complainant or the accused leaving the company, the database noted.
 
On average, 49 sexual harassment cases were reported every day in 2022, according to NCRB.

Also Read

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

SC to examine governor's immunity in molestation case: What is Article 361?

Sexual harassment, POSH

'I feel violated': Woman accuses Jindal Steel exec of molestation on flight

Harvey Weinstein at the 2010 Time 100 Gala | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Weinstein scheduled to appear in NYC courtroom for upcoming retrial heaing

Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru court rejects Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in sexual assault case

Another FIR lodged against former MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

Another FIR lodged against former MP Prajwal Revanna for sexual harassment

Topics : Sexual harassment case Sexual harassment at workplace workplace safety women workplace

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon