Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know how Rakhi is celebrated across different states

Shravan has begun, and with it come a number of festivals. Raksha Bandhan is one of the first celebrations in Shravan, and it also falls on Narali Purnima. Raksha Bandhan is a highly cherished Hindu festival that represents the special bond between siblings, and is celebrated with much reverence across the country. Raksha Bandhan falls on a particularly auspicious day this year. On the last Monday of the Shravan month, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated. The year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 19, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date and Time Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 19, 2024, starting at 3:04 in the morning and ending at 11:55 at night. The day is observed annually on the full moon day of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu calendar. On Rakhi Poornima Day, it is considered fortunate to tie a rakhi between the hours of 1.32 p.m. and 9.08 p.m.

The Bhadra Kaal will start at 5.53 AM and end at 1.32 PM. Rakhis should not be tied during Bhadra Kaal this year, which will last for about eight hours. It is considered unlucky to tie rakhis during Bhadra Kaal because it can affect the emotional bond.

How different states and cultures are celebrating Rakhi in India?

1. Maharashtra

Celebrated as Naarali Poornima, the people during the festival of Raksha Bandhan in Maharashtra and other coastal areas worship the sea during this time. Coconuts are offered to the sea by the local fishing community. Also, everybody eats food varieties prepared in each family that contain coconut. The later phases of the celebrations begin following worship of the sea.

2. Gujarat

Raksha Bandhan and the celebration of Pavitropana are both celebrated in western states like Gujarat. In adoration of Lord Shiva, women make offerings to the Shivling, including water and other sacrifices. On this day, they go to the temples and seek forgiveness for their past wrongdoings.



3. Odisha

In many parts of Odisha, the people worship cows and bullocks during Gamha Purnima. One of the festival's main attractions is the local sport of Gamha Diyan. It is celebrated as Baladeva's birthday since he is Bhagavan Sri Krishna's elder brother. Gamha Purnima is now celebrated as Raksha Bandhan in the state, the festival observed around the same time in North India.

4. Madhya Pradesh & Bihar

It’s time to worship the land during this festival in states like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, while mothers and their sons perform a special pooja. One week before the significant occasion, the celebrations start. Farmers' wives visit their fields and gather soil by wrapping it with leaves.

The soil is then cultivated with barley and kept in the space of the house that has been all around cleaned and decorated. The mothers eliminate the put when the seven days are up and pray to God for the life span of their boys while also immersing them in a well or river.



5. Tamil Nadu & Kerala

In states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the celebration of Raksha Bandhan is referred to as Avani Avittam. The celebration is basically for the family's male individuals. Brahmins immerse themselves in the river on this day to ask for forgiveness for all of their past wrongdoings.

Following the conclusion of the ritual, the janau, or holy thread, that is worn across the body, is replaced with a brand-new thread. They also make a commitment to do good deeds during this "thread changing" ceremony.