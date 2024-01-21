Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram temple consecration event: One million diyas to be lit in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to illuminate not only their homes but also shops, commercial establishments, offices and historical and religious sites with lamps on Monday

Devotees celebrate the start of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

Locally crafted diyas will be used, and local potters have been engaged to provide the lamps

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten lakh earthen lamps or diyas will illuminate Ayodhya on Monday evening to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple.
Diyas will be lit at 100 temples here, including the Ram Temple, and Ram Ki Paidi, Kanak Bhawan, Guptar Ghat, Sarayu Ghat, Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Maniram Das Chavani, besides other prominent locations, officials said.
The much-awaited Ram temple consecration will be held here on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the rituals, following which the shrine will be opened for the public a day later.
Following the consecration ceremony, every citizen has been encouraged to light diyas at their homes in the evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to light special diyas in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple. He has also asked his Cabinet colleagues to celebrate the temple consecration ceremony by lighting up diyas at their homes and also feed the poor.
The Uttar Pradesh government, which has been organising 'Deepotsav' on the eve of Diwali for the last seven years, will once again adorn Ayodhya with diyas on January 22, officials said.
In 2017, the state government had adorned Ayodhya with 1.71 lakh diyas, and during the 2023 Deepotsav, a new record was set with 22.23 lakh diyas.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the people to illuminate not only their homes but also shops, commercial establishments, offices and historical and religious sites with lamps on Monday evening.
In line with the government's vision, locally crafted diyas will be used, and local potters have been engaged to provide the lamps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh government Lord Ram

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

