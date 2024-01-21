Sensex (    %)
                        
UP Police tightens vigilance as cyber fraud surge ahead of Ram temple event

Circle Officer, Ayodhya, Shailendra Singh said police in the city recently arrested an Indian-American citizen involved in cheating people using similar means

online scam cyber fraud tech mobile

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in Uttar Pradesh have been instructed to increase vigilance amid a surge in cyber criminals trying to cheat people through false messages claiming to collect donations for Ram Janmabhoomi, besides providing free prasad and VIP passes ahead of the Ram temple event, officials said on Sunday.
They said the government has sprung into action and is taking proactive measures to address and counteract these malicious activities as the state prepares for the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
Circle Officer, Ayodhya, Shailendra Singh said police in the city recently arrested an Indian-American citizen involved in cheating people using similar means.
The person was allegedly offering home delivery of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Pran Pratistha 'prasad' for Rs 51 to citizens of Indian origin and for USD 11 to citizens of other countries through websites and social media, he said. The accused was also selling T-shirts, silver coins and other merchandise themed on 'Shri Ram'.
The man was charged with deceiving over 16 lakh people and his fraudulent transactions amounted to Rs 10.5 crore, the circle officer said.
He added that people receiving misleading calls or messages should promptly contact the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 to report the incident.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of construction and management of the Ram temple, has appealed to devotees to not respond to requests or WhatsApp messages from unknown people without verification and avoid making donations without proper authentication.
Instructions have been issued to police in the entire state and particularly in Ayodhya to maintain heightened vigilance. Ayodhya Police has launched an awareness campaign to educate the public about such matters, the senior officer said.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

