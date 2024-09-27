Reasi bus terror attack: NIA searches underway in two districts of J-K

Business Standard
On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the NIA

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday launched searches at multiple places in Rajouri and Reasi districts as part of its investigation into the deadly terror attack in June on a bus carrying pilgrims who were returning from Shiv Khori temple, officials said.

Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir, were killed and 41 injured when terrorists opened fire at the bus on June 9. The bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following a barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village of Pouni area in Reasi.

On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the NIA.

One person, Hakam Khan of Rajouri, who allegedly provided food, shelter and logistics to the terrorists besides helping them recce the area before the attack, has been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Officials said multiple NIA teams are carrying out searches in Rajouri and Reasi districts in connection with the Shiv Khori terror attack case since this morning.

The searches are underway and further details are awaited, they said.

NIA had also conducted searches at five locations linked to hybrid terrorists and their overground workers in Rajouri on June 30.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : National Investigation Agency NIA Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Terrorsim

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

