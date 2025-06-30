Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / FD interest rates up to 9.10%: 15 banks offer 7.80% or more to seniors

FD interest rates up to 9.10%: 15 banks offer 7.80% or more to seniors

Despite repo rate cuts, 15 banks still offer 7.80 per cent or higher on fixed deposits for senior citizens, with some going up to 9.10 per cent for specific tenures below Rs 3 crore

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit (Photo: Shutterstock)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Can you still get over 8 per cent on a fixed deposit? Despite this year’s repo rate cuts, the answer is yes—at least for now.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points since February 2025. In response, several banks have reduced their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. But a few small finance and private banks continue to offer interest rates above 7.80 per cent, especially for senior citizens.
 
Top FD rates as of June 30, 2025
 
For deposits below Rs 3 crore, some small finance banks are offering relatively high FD rates for senior citizens. As of June 28, 2025, Unity Small Finance Bank is offering the highest FD rate at 9.10 per cent for a tenure of 1001 days. Suryoday Small Finance Bank follows with 8.80 per cent for tenures above 30 months and up to 3 years. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering 8.75 per cent for deposits held between 2 and 3 years. Slice Small Finance Bank is offering 8.50 per cent for a narrowly defined window of 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days. Equitas Small Finance Bank offers 8.40 per cent for a tenure of 888 days.
 
 
All rates apply to senior citizens and are available on deposits of less than Rs 3 crore. These figures are based on each bank’s official website as of June 28, 2025.

Also Read

PremiumFixed Deposit, FD

Why splitting fixed deposits across multiple banks doesn't add up

Premiuminterest rates, finance, profit

Avoid chasing yield blindly in scenario of falling interest rates

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

No lock-in FDs abroad: RBI set to tighten overseas remittance rules

Fixed Deposit, FD

Latest PNB and Canara Bank revise FD rates: What's new for your savings?

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI may go for 'jumbo rate cut' of 50 bps on Friday: SBI research

 
Regular depositors can also find rates above 8 per cent, though options are fewer. Experts say locking in the current rate may help, as further cuts could follow if the repo rate continues to drop.
 
Tax rules on FD interest
 
Interest earned on fixed deposits is taxable. If the interest exceeds a certain threshold, tax is deducted at source.
 
“Interest earned on FDs is taxable, with tax deducted at source (TDS) if it exceeds a specified limit,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.
 
The 2025 Union Budget raised the TDS threshold:
 
For general citizens: From Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000
For senior citizens: From Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh
 
Take the example of Nupur, a 38-year-old resident of Noida. She earns Rs 75,000 in annual FD interest. Since the new threshold for general citizens is Rs 50,000, TDS applies on the excess Rs 25,000. At 10 per cent, the deducted tax is Rs 2,500.
 
That Rs 75,000 also counts as part of her total taxable income. But if her overall income is below Rs 2.5 lakh, she doesn't owe additional tax. To avoid TDS in such a case, she can submit Form 15G at the start of the financial year, declaring her income falls below the taxable limit.
 
Senior citizens can submit Form 15H for the same purpose.
 
Take a look at the banks offering the highest interest rate as of June 28, according to PaisaBazaar:
 
Small Finance Banks
 
1. Equitas Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.40 per cent for 888 days
1-year: 8.10 per cent
3-year: 8.00 per cent
5-year: 7.75 per cent
10-year: 7.75 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
2. ESAF Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.10 per cent for 444 days
1-year: 5.25 per cent
3-year: 6.50 per cent
5-year: 6.25 per cent
10-year: 6.25 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
3. Jana Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.25 per cent (Above 1 year to 3 years)
1-year: 8.00 per cent
3-year: 8.25 per cent
5-year: 8.20 per cent
10-year: 7.00 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
4. Slice Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 9.00 per cent (18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days)
1-year: 7.00 per cent
3-year: 8.25 per cent
5-year: 8.25 per cent
10-year: 6.75 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
5. Suryoday Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.80 per cent (Above 30 months to 3 years)
1-year: 8.30 per cent
3-year: 8.80 per cent
5-year: 8.40 per cent
10-year: 7.65 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
6. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.25 per cent for 2 years
1-year: 8.15 per cent
3-year: 7.70 per cent
5-year: 7.70 per cent
10-year: 7.00 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
7. Unity Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 9.10 per cent for 1001 days
1-year: 7.50 per cent
3-year: 8.50 per cent
5-year: 8.50 per cent
10-year: 7.50 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
8. Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.75 per cent (2 to 3 years)
1-year: 6.75 per cent
3-year: 8.75 per cent
5-year: 8.25 per cent
10-year: 7.75 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
Private Sector Banks
 
9. Bandhan Bank
 
Highest rate: 8.25 per cent for 1 year
1-year: 8.25 per cent
3-year: 7.75 per cent
5-year: 6.60 per cent
10-year: 6.60 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
10. CSB Bank
 
Highest rate: 7.90 per cent for 13 months
1-year: 5.50 per cent
3-year: 6.25 per cent
5-year: 6.25 per cent
10-year: 6.50 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
11. DCB Bank
 
Highest rate: 7.90 per cent (25 to 26 months)
1-year: 7.25 per cent
3-year: 7.25 per cent
5-year: 7.25 per cent
10-year: 7.25 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
12. Jammu & Kashmir Bank
 
Highest rate: 7.80 per cent for 888 days
1-year: 7.25 per cent
3-year: 7.25 per cent
5-year: 7.00 per cent
10-year: 7.00 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
13. RBL Bank
 
Highest rate: 7.80 per cent for 500 days
1-year: 7.60 per cent
3-year: 7.60 per cent
5-year: 7.50 per cent
10-year: 7.50 per cent
Super senior citizens get +0.25 per cent on all tenures
 
14. SBM Bank India
 
Highest rate: 8.55 per cent (Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days)
1-year: 8.00 per cent
3-year: 7.80 per cent
5-year: 8.25 per cent
10-year: 7.50 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens
 
15. YES Bank
 
Highest rate: 7.85 per cent (3 years to less than 5 years)
1-year: 7.25 per cent
3-year: 7.85 per cent
5-year: 7.50 per cent
10-year: 7.50 per cent
No extra rate for super senior citizens

More From This Section

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filing your income tax return? Here are some major mistakes to avoid

income tax bill, income tax, tax

'Trust restored': Officials to ask 'relevant' questions during tax scrutiny

Premiumonline scam cyber fraud tech mobile

Beware pressure tactics: Limited-time deals and fear-based appeals

G Hari Babu, President, Naredco

Home loan interest must drop to 6% to revive sales: NAREDCO president

CoverSure survey

80% of Indians not sure what their insurance policy covers: Survey

Topics : Fixed deposits BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon