Redington to offer iPhone 16 series at 7,000 locations across country

Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd will offer its iPhone 16 smartphones at its retail locations across the country, the company said on Saturday.

US-based Apple Inc., recently unveiled the latest range of smartphones; Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 2, Air Pods 4 among many others.

In a statement on Saturday, Redington said it would offer the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus equipped with a host of features at its 7,000 retail locations across the country.

All the new models can be pre-ordered, and they will be available from September 20, 8 am onwards, the statement added.