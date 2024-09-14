Business Standard
Redington to offer iPhone 16 series at 7,000 locations across country

US-based Apple Inc., recently unveiled the latest range of smartphones; Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 2, Air Pods 4 among many others

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

All the new models can be pre-ordered, and they will be available from September 20, 8 am onwards.

Chennai
Sep 14 2024

Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd will offer its iPhone 16 smartphones at its retail locations across the country, the company said on Saturday.
US-based Apple Inc., recently unveiled the latest range of smartphones; Apple Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 2, Air Pods 4 among many others.
In a statement on Saturday, Redington said it would offer the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus equipped with a host of features at its 7,000 retail locations across the country.
All the new models can be pre-ordered, and they will be available from September 20, 8 am onwards, the statement added.
 

Redington Redington (India) iPhone

Sep 14 2024

