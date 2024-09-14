Centre grants in-principle approval to oil exploration in Assam's sanctuary

Business Standard
Cairn Oil & Gas will carry out exploratory oil drilling in the ecosensitive zone of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district, the sole habitat for India's only ape species

Assam, Assam forest

A wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict management plan with a budget of Rs 5.57 crore has also been submitted. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

The Union environment ministry has granted in-principle approval to divert around 4.50 hectares of forest land in Assam, home to the endangered hoolock gibbon, for oil and gas exploration by a Vedanta Group company.
Cairn Oil & Gas will carry out exploratory oil drilling in the ecosensitive zone of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district, the sole habitat for India's only ape species.
The ministry's Forest Advisory Committee approved the diversion of 4.49 hectares of forest land during a meeting on August 27, according to minutes published on the Parivesh portal.
 
On August 8, Assam's principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and chief wildlife warden recommended the clearance, saying that the project served "national interest".
The project site is located within the ecosensitive zone of the sanctuary, an area also used by wild elephants to move between the sanctuary and the Dessoi Valley Reserve Forest, the official noted.
"Conservation and management of wild animals in the ESZ (ecosensitive zone) is crucial for protection of elephants and other animal species. Therefore, appropriate scientific interventions shall have to be undertaken while implementing the above mentioned project in Dessoi Valley RF (Reserve Forest)," the principal chief conservator of forests said.
The official assured that minimal tree felling would be done and no harm would come to the wildlife and their habitats.

A wildlife conservation and human-animal conflict management plan with a budget of Rs 5.57 crore has also been submitted.
Recommending the proposal for Stage-1 clearance, the ministry panel also directed the state government to adhere to the safety guidelines outlined in a parliamentary report on the Baghjan blowout incident of May 2020.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

