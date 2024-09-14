Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, today to deliver a public address for BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. The elections are set to take place on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the counting on October 8. On Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the location to assess the preparations for the event on September 14. Singh highlighted that this marks the first time in nearly 50 years that a Prime Minister will visit Doda. Later in the afternoon Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in preparation for next month's Haryana Assembly elections. The rally will take place at Kurukshetra's Theme Park. According to a party leader, this will mark the prime minister's initial address for the Haryana elections. On Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the public to attend the event in large numbers.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention in resolving the ongoing impasse at RG Kar hospital. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also sent copies of the four-page letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The unrest began after a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting the junior doctors to go on a 'cease work' strike.
Congress party condemned an "unacceptable comment" aimed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, which was posted from the official X account of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate. They called for action against the officer. In response, District Magistrate Manish Verma's X account clarified that his ID card had been misused by anti-social elements to post the "wrong comment." The statement indicated that legal action is being taken, with an FIR filed and the comment under investigation by the cyber cell. A copy of the FIR was subsequently shared on the handle.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention in resolving the ongoing impasse at RG Kar hospital. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also sent copies of the four-page letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The unrest began after a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting the junior doctors to go on a 'cease work' strike.
Congress party condemned an "unacceptable comment" aimed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, which was posted from the official X account of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate. They called for action against the officer. In response, District Magistrate Manish Verma's X account clarified that his ID card had been misused by anti-social elements to post the "wrong comment." The statement indicated that legal action is being taken, with an FIR filed and the comment under investigation by the cyber cell. A copy of the FIR was subsequently shared on the handle.
9:21 AM
Aaditya Thackeray hails Kejriwal's release, takes swipe at Sena rebels
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray praised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail and used the opportunity to criticise those responsible for the 2022 split in Shiv Sena. In a post on X, Thackeray expressed, "Glad to see @ArvindKejriwal ji walk out and ready to fight for democracy and the Constitution again."
9:09 AM
Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished everyone a Happy Hindi Diwas and highlighted Hindi's deep connection with every Indian language. He emphasised that all Indian languages are integral to the nation's pride and heritage, and stressed that the country must continue to enrich them to progress.
8:53 AM
Cong slams Noida DM over 'inappropriate' post on Rahul Gandhi, seeks action
Congress party criticised an "unacceptable comment" about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, which was posted from the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate's official X account. They demanded action against the officer.
8:37 AM
Agitating doctors write to President Murmu, PM Modi over RG Kar impasse
Junior doctors in West Bengal have appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their intervention in the RG Kar hospital dispute. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also sent copies of their four-page letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda.
8:35 AM
PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, today to deliver a public address for BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. Later in the afternoon Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in preparation for next month's Haryana Assembly elections. The rally will take place at Kurukshetra's Theme Park.
Topics : Rahul Gandhi Jammu and Kashmir Haryana election Assembly Election doctors protests Bengal doctors strike Congress Narendra Modi speech
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 8:33 AM IST