Latest LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in J-K's Doda and Haryana's Kurukshetra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, today to deliver a public address for BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the Union Territory. The elections are set to take place on September 18, 25, and October 1, with the counting on October 8. On Friday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the location to assess the preparations for the event on September 14. Singh highlighted that this marks the first time in nearly 50 years that a Prime Minister will visit Doda. Later in the afternoon Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first rally in preparation for next month's Haryana Assembly elections. The rally will take place at Kurukshetra's Theme Park. According to a party leader, this will mark the prime minister's initial address for the Haryana elections. On Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the public to attend the event in large numbers.



Junior doctors in West Bengal have written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking their intervention in resolving the ongoing impasse at RG Kar hospital. The West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front also sent copies of the four-page letter to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The unrest began after a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, prompting the junior doctors to go on a 'cease work' strike.



Congress party condemned an "unacceptable comment" aimed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, which was posted from the official X account of the Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate. They called for action against the officer. In response, District Magistrate Manish Verma's X account clarified that his ID card had been misused by anti-social elements to post the "wrong comment." The statement indicated that legal action is being taken, with an FIR filed and the comment under investigation by the cyber cell. A copy of the FIR was subsequently shared on the handle.