Ragpicker injured in blast happened near plastic bag in central Kolkata

Ragpicker injured in blast happened near plastic bag in central Kolkata

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road

Kolkata blast

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

A ragpicker was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday, a police officer said.
The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.
"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.
The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.
"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.
 

Topics : Kolkata blast West Bengal

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

