Global Maritime India Summit 2023: Check date, venue, discussions and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, via video conferencing. During the event, Modi addressed the summit and said the new world order is taking shape, and the world is looking at India with new aspirations.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways conducted the most awaited maritime event, called the Global Maritime India Summit 2023. The event was planned to be held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. However, later on the suggestion of Prime Minister Modi, the event was shifted to MMRDA Grounds in BKC, Mumbai.

The two-day event will conclude on October 19, 2023.

PM Modi addressed the Global Maritime India Summit

While addressing the Global Maritime India Summit, PM Modi shared aspirations to become a developed nation. He said, "Today's India is working towards becoming a developed nation in the next 25 years. We are bringing revolutionary changes in every sector."

PM Modi also mentioned that whenever India's maritime capabilities are strong, both the country and the world have benefitted from it, and we have been working to strengthen this sector for the last 9 to 10 years.

PM Modi laid the foundation and inaugurated port-related projects worth over Rs 18,800 crore at the GMIS summit. He also launched the foundation stone of the Tuna Tekra all-weather deep-draft terminal at the Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat which cost around Rs 4,539 crore. This terminal is being developed to help the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor.

Many Indian states were also represented at the summit by the ministers and other dignitaries.

Global Maritime India Summit 2023: Meetings

There will be over 20 thematic sessions which include seven international roundtables, and over 13 sectoral and state discussions will be conducted. Some other discussions are also planned on Chabahar and INSTC (International North–South Transport Corridor), regional cooperation in BIMSTEC countries, and the newly launched IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).

PM Modi unveils Amrit Kal Vision 2047

During the summit, PM Modi also unveiled Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which is a long-term blueprint for the Indian maritime blue economy. The blueprint shows the strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the facilities of the port promoting sustainable practices, and facilitating international collaborations