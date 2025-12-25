Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Religion-based violence in India: A snapshot of rising complaints

Religion-based violence in India: A snapshot of rising complaints

In 2024, most complaints were filed by Muslims and Sikhs, while Christians remained a distant third among minority religious groups in India

Illustration, binay sinha
premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

According to a Christian organisation, 5,048 alleged incidents of violence against the community took place during 2014-2025 (up to November). As many as 12 states enacted anti-conversion laws during this period, but many of them reported recurring violence. In 2024, total complaints of law-and-order and dispute-related issues filed by minority communities in India had stood at 1,390 — a decline of 30 per cent from the previous year — shows data from the National Commission for Minorities.  Most violence complaints filed by Muslims, Sikhs  Among minority communities, most complaints in 2024 were filed by Muslims, followed by Sikhs. Christians were a distant third, accounting for 6.8 per cent  
                          Increase in cases of violence against Christians   There has been an increase in violence against Christians over the past 12 years — from 147 cases in 2014 to 706 in 2025 (till November) 
                            Police across faiths believe Christians more likely disadvantaged than Muslims in receiving justice  The Status of Policing in India Report 2025 indicates that police personnel across religious backgrounds likely perceive Christians as more disadvantaged in accessing justice than Muslims 
 
Topics : Christmas Narendra Modi Religious minorities
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon