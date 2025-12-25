Religion-based violence in India: A snapshot of rising complaints

According to a Christian organisation, 5,048 alleged incidents of violence against the community took place during 2014-2025 (up to November). As many as 12 states enacted anti-conversion laws during this period, but many of them reported recurring violence. In 2024, total complaints of law-and-order and dispute-related issues filed by minority communities in India had stood at 1,390 — a decline of 30 per cent from the previous year — shows data from the National Commission for Minorities.Among minority communities, most complaints in 2024 were filed by Muslims, followed by Sikhs. Christians were a distant third, accounting for 6.8 per cent