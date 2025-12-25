Religion-based violence in India: A snapshot of rising complaints

According to a Christian organisation, 5,048 alleged incidents of violence against the community took place during 2014-2025 (up to November). As many as 12 states enacted anti-conversion laws during this period, but many of them reported recurring violence. In 2024, total complaints of law-and-order and dispute-related issues filed by minority communities in India had stood at 1,390 — a decline of 30 per cent from the previous year — shows data from the National Commission for Minorities. Most violence complaints filed by Muslims, Sikhs Among minority communities, most complaints in 2024 were filed by Muslims, followed by Sikhs. Christians were a distant third, accounting for 6.8 per cent