Repair work in Azadpur Mandi to be done within 45 days, says Gopal Rai

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said that traders affected due to the recent fire in Azadpur Mandi have been shifted till the damaged tin sheds are repaired.

During a visit to the Azadpur Mandi -- Asia's largest wholesale vegetable market -- where a fire broke out on September 29, Rai said he has issued directions that the repair work be done within 45 days



A massive fire broke out at Tomato Mandi on Friday and required 11 fire tenders to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm.

"The traders have been shifted to another tin shed so that their business does not get affected. I have issued directions to repair the tin shed (where the fire broke out) within 45 days," the minister told reporters.

On Friday, Rai said that a possibility of developing a fire control system was also being explored when he was asked about the difficulty that fire tenders faced in reaching the site of fire due to traffic congestion.

Also Read Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport IIT Mandi punishes students for ragging incident; suspends 10 for 6 months Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH Rajnath Singh urges to carry forward govt's vision of 'Swachh Bharat' 'India emerging market for cocoa, should become ICCO member': Official IAF aircraft makes emergency landing in MP, all on board safe: Police AFSPA extended in 4 districts of Assam for six more months, says police Dagga case shows why removing govt officers from service isn't easy