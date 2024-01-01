Resolve complaints promptly, negligence will not be tolerated: CM Yogi

On the first day of the New Year on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met and heard the problems of around 200 people at the Janata Darshan held at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises and assured them of satisfactory solutions.

He added that any kind of negligence in the disposal of public issues will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister listened to the people gathered at the Janata Darshan patiently, forwarded their prayer letters to the concerned authorities present there and issued necessary directions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

The Chief Minister assured those seeking financial help for medical treatment that adequate funds would be provided and no one's treatment would be hampered by the dearth of funds.

He directed officials to expedite the estimation process of the cost of treatment and submit it to the government so that the required funds could be released.

CM Yogi also instructed officials to resolve matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and impartiality. He told them to teach a legal lesson to those occupying people's land forcibly.

When a woman shared the problem of lack of accommodation with the Chief Minister, he directed officials to make arrangements for the same.