Food, quick delivery platforms clock all-time high orders on New Year's Eve

Food and quick delivery platforms saw their highest-ever single-day orders on December 31, 2023, the eve of New Year 2024. Senior executives of these platforms took to social media platforms to announce the milestone.

Deepinder Goyal, chief executive officer at Zomato , wrote on social media platform X, "Hit our all-time high orders in a day on @zomato. Immense gratitude to all." Albinder Dhindsa, founder and CEO of Blinkit, Zomato's quick commerce arm, also said that the platform saw its highest-ever single-day orders and orders per minute on December 31.

"We have already hit the highest: ever order in a day, order per minute, soft drinks & tonic water sold in a day, chips sold in a day, tips given to riders in a day. And it's not slowing down," Dhindsa said in a post.

Another quick delivery platform, Swiggy Instamart, also recorded its highest orders on the day. According to Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food MarketPlace at Swiggy, the orders per minute on the platform were 1.6 times higher than the peak so far, witnessed on the day of the World Cup 2023 finals.

"The orders per minute on Swiggy Instamart is the highest we have seen so far. It's surpassed our previous high during the WC Finals by 1.6x," he wrote on X.

Goyal, in another post, wrote that total tips of over Rs 97 lakh were given to delivery partners on Zomato on December 31. Over 320,000 delivery partners across Zomato and Blinkit were serving India on New Year's Eve.

Goyal wrote on X, "Love you, India! You've tipped over Rs 97 lakh till now to the delivery partners serving you tonight."

In another post, he said, "We've delivered almost as many orders on NYE 23 as we did on NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined."

The data from other such platforms like Zepto and Bigbasket could not be accessed till the press time.