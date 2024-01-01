Sensex (    %)
                        
Elated to witness successful launch of XPoSat, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Earlier, on Monday, Isro successfully put the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite in its desired orbit

Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge (Representative image)

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday greeted the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on the successful launch of the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite on the first day of the New Year, in continuation of its stellar space odyssey from the previous year.
Earlier, on Monday, Isro successfully put the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite in its desired orbit.
The launch, which went flawlessly and like clockwork according to officials, came as the latest feather in the Isro cap after the landmark landing on the lunar south pole and the launch of the country's first solar mission -- Aaditya L1 -- last year.
"As we enter the New Year, we are elated to witness the successful launch of the PSLV-C58/ XPoSat Mission by @Isro. It is India's first dedicated polarimetry mission to study the various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. Many congratulations to all our scientists, space engineers, researchers and ground staff for their ingenuity and unwavering commitment," Kharge posted from his official handle on X on New Year's Day.
Kharge noted that he was 'proud' that several women space scientists and engineers were part of 'this fabulous team' behind the PSLV project.
"May these triumphant missions, inculcate the requisite scientific temper among our people, as envisioned by our founders," Kharge added in his post.
Minutes after the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) to study X-ray emission from various celestial sources was launched successfully, Isro announced that the lift-off was normal.
Addressing the scientists after the successful launch of the mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief S Somanath said the PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km, with a 6-degree inclination.
"From this point, the orbit of the PSLV will be reduced to a lower orbit, where the upper stage of the PSLV which is now described as POEM will carry out experiments with nine of the onboard payloads and that will take some time," Somanath added.

He said the orbit is "excellent" and the distance from the targetted orbit is just 3 kms in circular orbit of 650 kms. Inclination is 0.01 degree, which is one of the excellent conditions.
He also apprised that the solar panel of the launched satellite has been deployed sucessfully.
The satellite that was launched from Sriharikota spaceport on Monday at 9.10 am, as scheduled, among others, would offer insights into space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from various celestial sources.
In a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights in 2023 with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of moon and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission.
These milestones not only secured India's standing in the global space economy but also fueled the engines for the private space sector in India.
Among other feats India now aims for are the Gaganyaan Mission in 2024, setting up 'Bharatiya Antariksha Station' by 2035, and sending the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.
Topics : ISRO mallikarjun kharge Indian National Congress Isro projects Isro manned mission Indian Space Research Organisation Chandrayaan-3

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

