RG Kar case: ED summons TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning, says official

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning. Photo: X @dir_ed

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned TMC MLA Sudipta Roy for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities in the Kolkata-based R G Kar Hospital and Medical College, official sources said Thursday.
Roy is the president of the West Bengal Medical Council and also holds charge of the R G Kar Patient's Welfare Committee. He has been questioned by the CBI in this case as it is also probing the alleged irregularities.
The premises of the MLA from Serampore apart from that of some others, was searched hy the ED on Tuesday.
 
Roy has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kolkata on Thursday for questioning in the case, the sources said.
The CBI has arrested former principal of the hospital Dr Sandip Ghosh and three of his alleged associates in this case. The ED case filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stems from the CBI FIR.
These irregularities surfaced after the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old woman doctor at the hospital on August 9 leading to massive protests in the state and a continuing impasse between the doctors and state government.
The ED, following raids at the locations of Sandip Ghosh, claimed his wife purchased two immovable assets without "proper approval" from West Bengal government authorities.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate TMC West Bengal

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

