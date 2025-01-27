Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RG Kar case: HC reserves judgement on admission of appeals by WB govt, CBI

RG Kar case: HC reserves judgement on admission of appeals by WB govt, CBI

Both the CBI and the state government separately prayed for capital punishment for the convict

gavel law cases

Both the CBI and the state government separately prayed for capital punishment for the convict | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved its judgement on the admission of two separate appeals, one by the West Bengal government and the other by the CBI, challenging a trial court order which sentenced RG Kar hospital rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment till death. 

The court's division bench, presided by Justice Debangsu Basak, heard both the state government and the CBI, who argued that the January 20 order of the Sealdah sessions court sentencing Roy, the sole convict in the crime, to life imprisonment till death was inadequate.

 

Both the CBI and the state government separately prayed for capital punishment for the convict.

The CBI claimed before the bench that only it has the right to move an appeal before the high court on grounds of inadequacy of sentence since it was the investigation and prosecution agency of the case.

The state government argued that apart from the central agency, it too can move an appeal claiming inadequacy of sentence given by the trial court.

Also Read

Calcutta High Court

CBI moves Calcutta HC seeking death penalty for RG Kar case convict

Calcutta High Court

RG Kar case: HC to hear medic's family, CBI before admission of WB's appeal

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal govt approaches HC for death sentence to RG Kar rape accused

Gavel, law

RG Kar case: HC allows govt to file appeal against 'life term' order

Calcutta High Court

Petitioners approach SC after Calcutta HC cancels over 25k WB school jobs

Advocate General Kishore Dutta, representing the West Bengal government, opened the day's arguments before the division bench for admission of the state's appeal.

The parents of the victim doctor and the convict were represented before the court by their respective lawyers as per the earlier direction of the division bench.

Roy was sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the Sealdah sessions court here for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, sanjay, Dilip Pandey, AAP

Delhi elections LIVE: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal releases party's manifesto for Delhi polls

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE new updates: External Affairs Minister embarks on 3-day visit to UAE

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses J'khand's plea against quashing case against BJP leaders

Hiring, Jobs

Govt expedites hiring to tackle 86% vacant director posts in central PSUs

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

VHP flags 'sky-high' fare for Prayagraj flights, seeks govt intervention

Topics : Calcutta High Court CBI West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon