RG Kar doctor rape-murder: CBI questions TMC MLA Sudipto Roy at residence

A team of CBI officials on Friday afternoon reached the residence of Roy, who is also a doctor, in Sinthee area on the northern fringes of Kolkata and questioned him

Sudipto Roy

Protests of doctors began after the body of a postgraduate trainee was found at the hospital on August 9. | File Photo: X (@DrSudiptoRoyMLA)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

CBI sleuths on Thursday questioned Trinamool Congress MLA Sudipto Roy in connection with the RG Kar rape and murder case.
A team of CBI officials on Friday afternoon reached the residence of Roy, who is also a doctor, in Sinthee area on the northern fringes of Kolkata and questioned him in connection with their investigation into the case.
Roy, who is president of the RG Kar Patient's Welfare Committee, said he has cooperated with sleuths of the central agency.
"CBI sleuths had come to question me regarding the investigation into the death of a student at RG Kar hospital last month. I cooperated with them," Roy, who is MLA of Serampore assembly constituency, said.
 
Protests of doctors began after the body of a postgraduate trainee was found at the hospital on August 9.
A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the case, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a probe following a Calcutta High Court order.
The CBI had last week arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, in connection with alleged financial misconduct in the establishment.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

